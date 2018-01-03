SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Police have charged a juvenile with stealing about $1,000 in funds from a Massachusetts high school intended to benefit students with special needs.

The Daily Item of Lynn reports that the money was stolen from a cabinet at Saugus High School two weeks ago.

The money was from the Life Skills program at the school.

The students raised the funds by creating and selling scarves, ornaments, fudge, and other small gift items. The money was to be spent on activities that teach life skills.

The identity of the suspect is not being released because of their age. The suspect is charged with breaking and entering, larceny and malicious destruction.

In the days that followed the theft, parents raised more than $14,000 to replace the stolen money.

