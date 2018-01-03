SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Police have charged a juvenile with stealing about $1,000 in funds from a Massachusetts high school intended to benefit students with special needs.
The Daily Item of Lynn reports that the money was stolen from a cabinet at Saugus High School two weeks ago.
The money was from the Life Skills program at the school.
The students raised the funds by creating and selling scarves, ornaments, fudge, and other small gift items. The money was to be spent on activities that teach life skills.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- If the Seahawks are able to have a successful offseason, there’s plenty of optimism for 2018
The identity of the suspect is not being released because of their age. The suspect is charged with breaking and entering, larceny and malicious destruction.
In the days that followed the theft, parents raised more than $14,000 to replace the stolen money.
___
Information from: The (Lynn, Mass.) Daily Item, http://itemlive.com