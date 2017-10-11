SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County School District police have arrested a juvenile accused of threatening violence at a middle school in Sparks.

School District Police Chief Jason Trevino said Wednesday a threat posted via social media the night before suggested the juvenile would be “doing a school shooting” at Shaw Middle School.

The school district said in a statement police don’t believe it was a credible threat, but it did result in about half of the school’s 950 students staying home from classes on Wednesday.

The district says school police intend to file charges including making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism and assaulting a pupil or school employee.

No names have been released because of the age of the juvenile who was being held Wednesday at a juvenile detention center in Reno.