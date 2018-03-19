WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Timberlake has teamed up with the mayor of the nation’s capital for a social media video promoting the upcoming “March for Our Lives.”

WTOP-FM reports the video was posted on Timberlake’s social media accounts Monday and features Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Timberlake speaking in support of the march.

Timberlake said in the video that “it’s been so inspiring seeing young people out there owning their voice and getting ready to own their vote.”

The multicity “March for Our Lives” is being organized for Saturday in the aftermath of the shooting rampage in February at a Florida high school. The event in D.C. will feature several high-profile musical guests, including Ariana Grande and Common.

