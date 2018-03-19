WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Timberlake has teamed up with the mayor of the nation’s capital for a social media video promoting the upcoming “March for Our Lives.”
WTOP-FM reports the video was posted on Timberlake’s social media accounts Monday and features Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Timberlake speaking in support of the march.
Timberlake said in the video that “it’s been so inspiring seeing young people out there owning their voice and getting ready to own their vote.”
The multicity “March for Our Lives” is being organized for Saturday in the aftermath of the shooting rampage in February at a Florida high school. The event in D.C. will feature several high-profile musical guests, including Ariana Grande and Common.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com