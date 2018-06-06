FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court says a female officer went too far during a pat-down search when she removed cash and drug paraphernalia from the bra of a woman with a history of concealing contraband.

Defendant Jessica Broom appealed to the high court after a judge refused to suppress evidence from the March 2017 search in Bismarck. Police said Broom’s anxiety, criminal history and ability to hide items warranted the officer to check inside her bra. Broom said her criminal history did not include concealing weapons.

The officer testified she felt a “large, soft bulge” inside Broom’s bra during the pat-down, but it was nothing similar to a gun or knife. Justices say that did not justify an invasive search. They threw out Broom’s guilty pleas on two drug charges.