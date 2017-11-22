HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state’s highest court says a central Pennsylvania sheriff can’t be sued by people with permits to carry concealed weapons over mailing notices about their permits on postcards without envelopes.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the former sheriff of Franklin County from what could become a class-action case.

The plaintiffs claim the postcards violated privacy rules in the Uniform Firearms Act.

The decision reverses Commonwealth Court, which had said the sheriff was not protected from lawsuits by the concept of “high public official immunity.”

A lawyer for the four anonymous people who are suing says they’re going to ask the justices for reconsideration or re-argument about the constitutionality of high public official immunity.

The decision means the case against Franklin County and sheriff’s department will return to county court.