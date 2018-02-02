CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency finance board will conduct public hearings this month on his proposal to change its policy to reduce premiums for families that have two state incomes, including teachers.

Under the proposal, families with more than one state employee would take their combined state income and divide it in half.

According to the governor’s office, that pertains to 5,120 state employees.

Hearings have been scheduled for Feb. 12 in Charleston, Feb. 13 in Morgantown and Feb. 14 in Beckley.

The finance board is scheduled to meet on Feb. 20 to consider acting on the proposal.