BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A 400-acre resort purchased by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in 2010 is up for sale.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Resort at Glade Springs features 201 guest rooms, an 18-hole golf course, hiking and biking trails, a full-service spa and food and beverage venues.
Commercial real estate broker Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP didn’t list a price for the resort near Beckley. But it said in its offering summary of the resort that Glade Springs “will be offered at a significant discount to replace cost.”
In 2017, the West Virginia Ethics Commission approved a blind trust agreement for Justice’s interest in companies that operate Glade Springs and the Wintergreen ski resort, in Virginia.
The resort is one of the few assets Justice owns that has been placed in a blind trust.
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.