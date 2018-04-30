SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new justice has joined the state’s highest court.
Justice Gary Clingman was sworn in on Monday in Santa Fe to temporarily fill a seat vacated by Justice Edward L. Chavez.
Chavez retired in March, and Clingman recently was appointed to the New Mexico Supreme Court by Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican.
Clingman is from Hobbs, and has been a district judge since 1997.
He’s a graduate of the University of Texas and Texas Tech Law School. Martinez says he also is a former law enforcement officer.
New Mexico voters will choose a candidate in the general election to permanently fill the seat.