MARKS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been convicted of shooting a pet potbelly pig to death.

WREG-TV reports Illiah Webb was fined more than $1,000 Tuesday in the death of Jolene, who was found shot to death in her caretaker’s yard. She had just had her first birthday.

That caretaker, Bud Chun, called the shooting “uncalled for.” He says Webb pulled through his driveway and continued firing at Jolene, hitting a window of his home.

Jolene’s owner, Kala Elmore, was at work when she received the call that her pet had been shot five times. She says Webb told her he thought Jolene was a wild hog.

Webb was found guilty of animal cruelty, shooting from a public road and trespassing. The news station couldn’t obtain comment from him.

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/