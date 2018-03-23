ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Justice Department is opposing release of a 911 call connected to the fatal shooting of a northern Virginia man by U.S. Park Police last year.
Twenty-five-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean died after a Nov. 17 chase on the George Washington Parkway when he was shot by responding Park Police officers. Authorities say Ghaisar fled after being involved in a crash.
In a letter dated March 19, prosecutors investigating the shooting urged Arlington County officials to withhold release of the 911 call made by an Uber driver involved in the initial crash.
Ghaisar’s family is seeking release of the 911 call and other details. Lawyers for the Ghaisar family say dashcam video of the shooting released in January by Fairfax County Police shows that Park police officers overreacted.
