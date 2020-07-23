WASHINGTON — Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced Thursday he has opened an investigation into the use of force by U.S. Marshals in Portland, Ore., and will review federal agents’ conduct at recent protests there and in Washington, D.C.

Horowitz’s jurisdiction covers only those agencies within the Justice Department, such as the Marshals Service, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, but his office said the work will be coordinated with counterparts at the departments of Homeland Security and Interior.

Lawmakers had pressed Horowitz in recent weeks to investigate whether the Trump administration was misusing federal law enforcement resources, particularly when it came to rules of engagement, and the use of tear gas and less-lethal munitions.

As part of those reviews, the inspector general will examine what federal law enforcement did in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 1, when protesters were forcibly cleared from the area just before President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church and held up a Bible in front of photographers.

That inquiry will be coordinated with the inspector general for the Department of Interior, which includes the U.S. Park Police, an agency that played a large role in the events of that day.

In Portland, U.S. Marshals have faced off against protesters every night for nearly two months, and the Department of Homeland Security has used its own officers and agents to try to quell nightly unrest around the federal courthouse.

Two incidents there have drawn particular scrutiny toward the Marshals Service.

In the early morning hours of July 12, a protester holding what appeared to be a speaker across the street from the courthouse was struck in the head by a nonlethal munition fired from one of the people guarding the courthouse. The U.S. Marshals has not yet identified the agency that fired that projectile, but has said it is investigating the incident. State and local law enforcement have said they, too, are investigating the matter. The protester’s family said the munition struck him with such force he needed surgery for skull fractures.

A week later, 53-year-old Navy veteran Christopher David was beaten with a baton and pepper sprayed by U.S. Marshals outside the courthouse. David suffered broken bones in his hand, and U.S. Marshals said the force was justified because he presented a threat by “continuing to approach them and failing to comply with lawful commands to withdraw as they proceeded to reenter the courthouse.”

David has said he was trying to ask the federal agents why they were there.

Both incidents were captured on video, and drew widespread criticism from protesters and some lawmakers who insist the video shows the individuals were not threatening anyone.

In Washington, there are still many unresolved questions about precisely how and why a phalanx of federal law enforcement officials forcibly cleared a street by Lafayette Square minutes before the president walked across the park to historic St. John’s church, which had been vandalized. Attorney General William Barr directly oversaw the federal response to the protests, and has said the area was not cleared so the president could walk to the church.

“My attitude was get it done, but I didn’t say, ‘Go do it’,” Barr later told The Associated Press.