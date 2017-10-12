CHICAGO (AP) — The Justice Department is giving four so-called sanctuary cities a “last chance” to show they’re not thwarting enforcement of U.S. immigration law before possibly losing federal grants that help pay for public safety equipment.

A Thursday Justice Department statement names Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and New Orleans. They have until Oct. 27 to show they are complying, including with longstanding federal law that says cities can’t hinder information sharing with immigration agents.

It’s unclear how the warning could impact ongoing legal battles.

A Chicago federal judge last month imposed a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from tying grants to two new conditions. One is that cities give immigration agents easy access to local jails. The department has appealed, arguing the injunction shouldn’t apply nationally but only apply to Chicago.