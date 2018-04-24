PHOENIX (AP) — Federal officials say a crackdown on heroin and opioid trafficking in Arizona resulted in over 90 prosecutions and diverted more than 300 people to drug treatment during the first three months of this year.

A Justice Department statement released Tuesday says the prosecutions and other work by federal and state officials are intended disrupt opioid tracking across Arizona while promoting coordinating and intelligence sharing among law enforcement personnel.

The department says law enforcement seized nearly 300 pounds (136 kilograms) of heroin, 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of fentanyl, and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills that were manufactured to appear to be OxyContin.