WASHINGTON – The Justice Department is swapping out the lawyers who had been representing the administration in its legal battle to put a question about citizenship on the 2020 census, possibly signaling career attorneys’ legal or ethical concerns over the latest maneuvering ordered by President Donald Trump.

The department announced the move in a statement, which was issued after The Washington Post inquired about whether the career lawyers on the team planned to withdraw.

“As will be reflected in filings tomorrow in the census-related cases, the Department of Justice is shifting these matters to a new team of Civil Division lawyers going forward,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said. “Since these cases began, the lawyers representing the United States in these cases have given countless hours to defending the Commerce Department and have consistently demonstrated the highest professionalism, integrity and skill inside and outside the courtroom. The attorney general appreciates that service, thanks them for their work on these important matters and is confident that the new team will carry on in the same exemplary fashion as the cases progress.”

The staffing change comes as the department is moving toward increasingly unsteady legal ground in its bid to add the question, in spite of a Supreme Court decision that would seem to bar it from doing so.

Less than a week ago, the Departments of Justice and Commerce had effectively conceded defeat, saying they were printing the census without the citizenship question and acknowledging even internally that the Supreme Court had given them no other choice. But the surrender infuriated Trump, who forced the lawyers to do an about-face and come up with ways to keep the fight alive.

Trump said Friday that he was considering an executive order to get the question added – a move pushed by some of his conservative allies, though legal analysts have said it would be unlikely to succeed in court.