Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed state Delegate Stephen Baldwin of Ronceverte to the state Senate seat representing Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties.

Baldwin follows former Sen. Ron Miller, a Democrat who resigned to accept the position of Agriculture Liaison for the Justice Administration.

A Democrat, Baldwin was elected to the House of Delegates last year representing Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties.

He is a minister at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church. He and his wife, Kerry, have one son, Harrison.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

He says he didn’t see this coming and agreed to serve so he can help people.

Miller resigned from the Senate to accept a position as agriculture liaison for the Justice administration.

The Associated Press