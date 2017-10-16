CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed state Delegate Stephen Baldwin of Ronceverte to the state Senate seat representing Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties.
Baldwin follows former Sen. Ron Miller, a Democrat who resigned to accept the position of Agriculture Liaison for the Justice Administration.
A Democrat, Baldwin was elected to the House of Delegates last year representing Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties.
He is a minister at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church. He and his wife, Kerry, have one son, Harrison.
He says he didn’t see this coming and agreed to serve so he can help people.
Miller resigned from the Senate to accept a position as agriculture liaison for the Justice administration.