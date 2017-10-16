CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed state Delegate Stephen Baldwin of Ronceverte to the state Senate seat representing Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties.

Baldwin follows former Sen. Ron Miller, a Democrat who resigned to accept the position of Agriculture Liaison for the Justice Administration.

A Democrat, Baldwin was elected to the House of Delegates last year representing Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties.

He is a minister at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church. He and his wife, Kerry, have one son, Harrison.

He says he didn’t see this coming and agreed to serve so he can help people.

