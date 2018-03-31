CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed former schools superintendent David L. Roach as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.
Media reports say Roach will replace Frank “Bucky” Blackwell as head of the School Building Authority. Blackwell submitted his resignation recently but hadn’t previously made it public.
The authority uses state general revenue, bond proceeds and lottery money to fund school construction and renovation projects.
Roach is a former superintendent of schools in Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo and Wayne counties.
Blackwell, who was appointed by Justice to the job in early 2017, said he enjoyed it, but cited the long travel. Blackwell lives in Mullens in Wyoming County.