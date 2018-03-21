PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court chief justice has nominated a new chief magistrate at the state Traffic Tribunal, a move some say is the first of its kind in the state.

The Providence Journal reports state Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Suttell submitted Domenic DiSandro III to the state Senate for consideration this week. DiSandro is currently an administrative magistrate at the tribunal.

If approved, DiSandro would replace William Guglietta who has held the seat since 2008.

The organization Common Cause Rhode Island says this is the first time a magistrate has been replaced at the end of their 10-year term. Courts spokesman Craig Berke says Suttell wanted a change in leadership.

Neither DiSandro nor Guglietta responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

___

