DOVER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, he was attacked in the courtroom by another prisoner.

WMUR-TV reports Christopher Elwell was sentenced in Dover on Thursday to 7 ½ years to 15 years in prison and has to register as a sex offender. As he sat down after his sentencing, Josiah Davies headbutted him multiple times. The station caught what happened on video; Elwell did not appear to be injured.

Authorities say Davies was shackled and was awaiting arraignment and a hearing on a probation violation.

The Strafford County Attorney’s Office said the two didn’t know each other and that it must have been something about Elwell’s case that set Davies off.

The county sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

