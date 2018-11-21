ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A hungry North Carolina bear and its three cubs were caught on video when they broke into a car to devour dozens of chocolate bars.
Sixteen-year-old Lilly Thurmond provided WLOS-TV with cellphone video of the bears moving in and out of the Toyota Prius and eating about 50 bars meant for a school prom fundraiser. She and her mother told the station they believe the bears opened an unlocked door last weekend on the car in the driveway of their wooded lot in Asheville.
They said the furry bandits left the inside of the car dirty and punctured some backseat cushions, but insurance has agreed to pay for the damage.
Her mother, Kim Peck, says the lesson is to lock car doors “because bears know how to open them up.”
