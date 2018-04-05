PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A jury is deciding whether a Rhode Island man accused of recording himself repeatedly whipping his 10-year-old daughter is guilty of murder in her death.

Defense attorneys for Jorge DePina say the violence seen in the video couldn’t have caused the injuries that killed his daughter, Aleida. The video shows DePina trying to force the girl to eat.

She died in 2013 after her small intestine was perforated. DePina’s attorneys say she might have suffered the injury in a bike crash.

Prosecutors dismissed that idea and said the video is evidence of escalating violence. They’re pushing for a first-degree murder conviction.

DePina’s attorneys say the Pawtucket man should be found guilty of a lesser charge for failing to get the girl medical treatment.

Jury deliberations began Thursday and continue Friday.