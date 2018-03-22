MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A February 2020 jury trial is scheduled in a defamation lawsuit brought by Minot’s Trinity Health against a communications firm in connection with a hepatitis C outbreak.
The Minot Daily News reports Trinity is suing the Arkansas-based Markham Group, alleging it published false statements on the internet to lead the public to believe that Trinity caused the outbreak between 2011 and 2013.
The Markham Group denies that and wants the lawsuit dismissed.
Hepatitis C is a viral infection that can cause serious liver damage or death. At least 52 people were sickened in the Minot outbreak. It was the nation’s largest outbreak in 13 years.
State and federal health officials investigated but didn’t determine a clear cause.
Nearly two dozen victims and relatives settled claims against Trinity out of court in 2016.
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com