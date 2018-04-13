CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A jury will continue deliberating on a case against a Cheyenne woman suspected of killing her 16-month-old son.

Attorneys from both sides of the case delivered their final arguments on Thursday afternoon.

Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg says evidence suggests that the boy died after Sabrina Sawicki shook him and slammed him to death against an unyielding object in April 2017.

Defense Attorney Cassie Craven argues that although water was found in the boy’s lungs, investigators didn’t explore the possibility of a drowning death more in depth.

Sawicki has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges.

She is facing a life in prison if found guilty.

The jurors will reconvene Friday morning to continue deliberating.