CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury is expected to hear conflicting versions of what happened during a deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia last year as an Ohio man accused of killing a woman and injuring dozens of others goes on trial.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder and accused of driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Civil rights activist Heather Heyer was killed.

Fields’ lawyer has indicated Fields may claim he was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors say he intentionally plowed his car into the group.

Opening statements are expected Thursday after a group of 28 prospective jurors is reduced to 16 jurors who will hear the case.