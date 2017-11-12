ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal jury in Virginia is expected to decide a claim by a female defense agency employee who said she was ostracized after asking to work from home one day a week because she was couldn’t arrange child care for her bay.

The Washington Post reports that Patricia Burke filed a complaint when her bosses at the Defense Security Service — part of the Defense Department — refused her request. Her bosses claim she asked for accommodations no other employee had been given.

Burke’s lawsuit is a rare employment discrimination case against the federal government to go to trial.

The agency’s Equal Employment Opportunity office found that Burke was subjected to a hostile work environment, but that the original decision to deny her a more flexible schedule was not discriminatory.