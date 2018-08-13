Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of a second man charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama’s inaugural festivities.

Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was with friends at a park 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Obama’s Chicago home when she was shot in January 2013.

On Friday, a seven-man, five-woman jury as well as two alternates was selected to decide the fate of alleged getaway driver Kenneth Williams.

A separate jury will be picked Monday for alleged gunman Micheail Ward. Opening statements are scheduled Tuesday.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Presiding Judge Nicholas Ford is allowing cameras in the courtroom. However, only audio will be allowed of what may be some of the most emotional testimony.

The Associated Press