GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Court officials say a printing error affecting jury summonses has stalled multiple trials in a North Carolina county.

Guilford County Clerk of Courts Lisa Johnson-Tonkins tells The Greensboro News & Record she and court officials received a memo Tuesday that the printing company tasked with printing summonses hadn’t done so for the week of April 29.

By Tuesday, court officials already knew something was amiss, as none of the expected 120 jurors had turned up at the High Point courthouse, and only 15 of the 200 expected had shown up at the Greensboro courthouse.

The highest-profile case affected was that of 38-year-old Shenika Chennel Shamberger, who’s charged with the murder of 40-year-old Marcus James McQueen. The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts will have to pay for witnesses’ reimbursements and rebookings.

