MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in western Michigan have heard closing arguments and started deliberations in the trial of a man who is charged with killing a woman while she was jogging in 2014.
Jeffrey Willis denies any role in Rebekah Bletsch’s death in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township. In two other cases, he’s charged with trying to kidnap a teenager and killing a gas station clerk whose body still hasn’t been found.
Prosecutor D.J. Hilson reminded jurors Thursday that a gun in Willis’ van matches the weapon used in the shooting.
But defense attorney Fred Johnson says evidence points to Willis’ cousin. He says Willis is “not likeable,” but he urged jurors to set that aside.
Willis testified Wednesday that a cousin borrowed the murder weapon.