CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A federal jury on Long Island was silent as deliberations resumed a day after it acquitted a former town official in a bribery case.

The jury in Central Islip released no notes Friday.

It will return to work Tuesday for its seventh day of deliberations as it weighs criminal charges facing former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda.

On Thursday, the jury acquitted John Venditto on charges including bribery and wire fraud. Venditto was Oyster Bay Town supervisor for two decades until resigning in January 2017.

The indictment against Venditto and Mangano charged them with helping businessman Harendra Singh get guaranteed loans in exchange for bribes. Prosecutors said Linda Mangano had a $100,000-a-year, no-show job.

All three had pleaded not guilty to extortion, bribery and other charges.