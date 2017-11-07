OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah jury has found a California woman’s rights were not violated when a police officer shot her in the eye at the end of a high-speed chase.

The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reported Monday the panel sided with Morgan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Peay, who testified her was afraid she would hit his brother, also a deputy on scene.

Kristine Biggs Johnson suspected of driving drunk at night with her headlights off. The 2012 shooting was found unjustified but prosecutors chose not to file criminal charges.

Her lawyer Bob Skyes says she was not a danger when Peay fired the shot, and they may appeal the verdict.

Defense attorney Jeff Bramble says they’re happy with the decision and hoping to move on.

A federal lawsuit Johnson filed was dismissed last year.

