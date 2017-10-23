SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old girl in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Craig Wood is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, child kidnapping, rape and sodomy in the death of Hailey Owens. She was abducted Feb. 18, 2014. Her body was found hours later in the basement of a Springfield home.

Jury selection begins Monday and is expected to last a week. The initial pool of jurors started at roughly 500 and has already been whittled down through written questionnaires. The jurors will stay at an undisclosed hotel.

Arguments in Wood’s trial are expected to begin next week. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty for Wood if he is found guilty of murder.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com