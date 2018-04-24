JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Jury selection is now set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a former Arizona lawmaker accused of killing a man in Alaska in 2016.

Mark Desimone is charged in the death of Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales during a hunting and fishing trip.

Jury selection had been set for Monday but was delayed by the discovery of new evidence, which was discussed at a hearing Tuesday.

A man who was on the trip said he contacted an Alaska State Trooper weeks after the shooting with a clearer recollection of what he said Desimone told him. He said he was confident he spoke with Trooper Ryan Anderson.

But Anderson testified that he habitually tapes interviews and had no recollection of any such contact.

The attorneys agreed this would not delay the start of trial.