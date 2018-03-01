ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection is expected to last for some time in the trial of a woman whose husband killed 49 people at a gay Florida nightclub.
The process began Thursday in the trial of 31-year-old Noor Salman, widow of shooter Omar Mateen. Choosing a jury is unlikely to be easy — most potential jurors in the Orlando area are probably familiar with the case given its extensive coverage in the news media.
At the time of the attack, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was surpassed last October by the fatal shooting of 58 people in Las Vegas.
Mateen was killed hours after the June 2016 attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Salman is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen. She’s pleaded not guilty.