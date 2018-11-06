FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection is starting in the trial of a man charged with terrorism in the stabbing of a Michigan airport police officer.
Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR’ fuh-TOO’-ee) is accused in the stabbing of Lt. Jeff Neville while yelling “Allahu Akbar ,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Neville survived the June 2017 attack inside the Flint airport.
The jury process begins Tuesday in federal court in Flint.
Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia who was living in Montreal . The government says he legally entered the U.S. at Champlain, New York, and attacked the officer five days later at the Flint airport, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Saudis call for Amazon boycott over anger at Washington Post
- NBC, Fox and Facebook stop running Trump caravan ad criticized as racist
- At Trump rallies, women see a hero protecting a way of life
- Did you vote? Now anyone can know
- Lion Air jet's airspeed indicator malfunctioned on 4 flights VIEW
Ftouhi is charged with three crimes, including an act of terrorism.