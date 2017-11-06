BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin for an unlicensed daycare provider charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of a 4-month old boy who authorities say was given an overdose of Benadryl.

The Connecticut Post reports that selection for a six-person jury is set to begin Monday for Carol Cardillo in Bridgeport.

Cardillo is charged in the March 2016 death of Adam Seagull, who was in her care at her Fairfield home for 11 days.

Authorities initially thought Seagull died of sudden infant death syndrome. But an autopsy found he had 41,000 nanograms per milliliter of Benadryl in his system, many times the reportable limit of 5,000 nanograms per milliliter.

Cardillo has denied giving him Benadryl.