GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jury selection has begun for the trial of a man charged in the 2015 shooting death of a western Pennsylvania police officer.

Thirty-three-year-old Ray Shetler Jr. is charged in Westmoreland County in the death of 54-year-old St. Clair Township officer Lloyd Reed Jr.

Reed was killed in an exchange of gunfire after responding to a November 2015 domestic disturbance call. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if the New Florence resident is convicted of first-degree murder.

District Attorney John Peck says jurors will be taken to the shooting scene to acquaint them with the property and with places where the suspected murder weapon and clothes were found.

Defense attorney Mark Daffner has suggested that Shetler was defending himself and didn’t realize that Reed was a police officer.