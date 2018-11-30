ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage jury says the former owner of the Alaska Dispatch news website is entitled to more than $850,000 from the purchaser.
The Anchorage Daily News reports a jury Thursday ruled in favor of Tony Hopfinger and ordered Alice Rogoff to make good on a payment promise she made on a cocktail napkin.
Hopfinger in 2008 co-founded the Alaska Dispatch, a news website. A year later, Rogoff bought a majority of the business.
Rogoff’s company in 2014 bought the Anchorage Daily News and merged the businesses.
Hopfinger sued Rogoff, claiming she failed to pay him $100,000 annually for 10 years as promised in a note on the napkin.
Rogoff’s attorney argued that terms were stated to commit Hopfinger to work for a decade and that he deserved nothing when he left.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com