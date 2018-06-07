JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — A jury has ruled that a Rhode Island mayor must pay $34,000 to a former city councilwoman who accused him of slandering her during a town council meeting.

WJAR-TV reports a jury ruled in favor of Eileen Fuoco Thursday in her lawsuit against Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena.

The lawsuit says the mayor showed a document with Fuoco’s social security number on it during a town council meeting in 2013.

It also says Polisena claimed during the meeting that Fuoco was taking advantage of taxpayers by claiming temporary disability insurance due to anxiety and depression.

Fuoco says that she felt vindicated after the jury’s decision and that Polisena is “mean, vicious and evil.”

Polisena says he plans to appeal the verdict if his motion for a new trial is denied.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com