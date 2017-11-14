MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of county authorities in a civil trial over the death of a woman who was shot by deputies in West Virginia.
News outlets report the jury found that Monongalia County was not negligent in the death of 45-year-old Christie Cathers. After less than two hours of deliberation the jury delivered its verdict Monday to Harrison County Judge Thomas Bedell, filling in for Monongalia County Judge Russell Clawges.
Cathers was shot in June 2015 during a pursuit involving Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies.
In January 2016, Gregory Farmerie, administrator of Cathers’ estate, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Monongalia County officials, including the then-sheriff, two deputies and the county commission.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
No money was awarded to Cathers’ family in the case.