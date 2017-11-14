MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of county authorities in a civil trial over the death of a woman who was shot by deputies in West Virginia.

News outlets report the jury found that Monongalia County was not negligent in the death of 45-year-old Christie Cathers. After less than two hours of deliberation the jury delivered its verdict Monday to Harrison County Judge Thomas Bedell, filling in for Monongalia County Judge Russell Clawges.

Cathers was shot in June 2015 during a pursuit involving Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies.

In January 2016, Gregory Farmerie, administrator of Cathers’ estate, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Monongalia County officials, including the then-sheriff, two deputies and the county commission.

No money was awarded to Cathers’ family in the case.