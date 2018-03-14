MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors have convicted a Minneapolis man who claimed his girlfriend distracted him with a “passionate kiss” before he slammed his car into a stoplight, killing her.

Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel last September.

The Star Tribune reports jurors deliberated about three hours before convicting Campbell. Sentencing is set for April 5.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Campbell probably was drunk and driving 65 mph in a 30-mph zone when he smashed into the pole in northeast Minneapolis and ran away, leaving Patel behind. She died at the scene.

Campbell left his wallet behind and police went to his house. One roommate described Campbell as “super drunk.”