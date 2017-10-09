MILWAUKEE (AP) — A jury has rejected a woman’s defense that she suffered from battered-woman syndrome when she killed her longtime boyfriend in the couple’s West Allis home last year.

Jurors on Monday found 29-year-old Brittany Baier guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 27-year-old Terrance Tucker on Dec. 20.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the jury began deliberations late Friday.

Prosecutors say Baier shot Tucker twice in the back of his head as he slept, tried to clean the scene and move his body, reported him missing, then claimed an intruder had killed him and beaten her. She finally admitted to shooting him after an argument.

Baier told jurors she fired in desperation, with her eyes closed, after hours of physical and emotional abuse.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 22.