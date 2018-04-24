WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A jury has recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a woman convicted of killing her 3-year-old daughter in West Virginia.
Media report a Lewis County Circuit Court jury made the recommendation Tuesday for Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway. She was convicted Tuesday of murder of a child by parent by failure to provide necessities.
Her daughter, Aliayah Lunsford, went missing in 2011 and her body was never found. Conaway’s two older daughters had testified she hit Aliayah Lunsford in the head, then put her body in a clothes hamper and dumped it in the woods.
The 35-year-old Conaway also was convicted of death of a child by parent by child abuse, child abuse resulting in injury and concealment of a dead body.
___
Information from: The Exponent Telegram, http://www.theet.com