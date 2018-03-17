DETROIT (AP) — A jury says Conrail was negligent but didn’t cause the death of a 13-year-old girl who was struck by a train while walking her bicycle in suburban Detroit.

The verdict was returned Friday in Detroit federal court. Shyan Frye was killed in 2011 at a rail crossing in Wayne County’s Huron Township.

The girl’s family sued Conrail, which operates the rail line, and CSX. A CSX train traveling below the speed limit hit Shyan. The key events that day lasted just 40 seconds.

The girl’s family believes Shyan’s bike became stuck at the West Road crossing. The jury found negligence by Conrail but said negligence didn’t cause Shyan’s death.

CSX wasn’t found negligent.