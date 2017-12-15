FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jury has chipped in to pay the fine of a maid it convicted of stealing three rings from a house she was cleaning.

Jury foreman Jeffery Memmott tells The Washington Post that he gave 19-year-old mother of two Sandra Mendez Ortega $80 the jury collected after it convicted her of felony grand larceny. The trial was in July. Sentencing was Dec. 8 in a Fairfax County court.

The jury fined Mendez Ortega $60, her daily pay as a maid. Memmott says “the general sentiment was she was a victim, too,” and had made a youthful mistake.

The case began when Lisa Copeland discovered her rings, worth at least $5,000, missing in September 2016. Copeland says she was outraged, and “I didn’t think $60 equated to the crime at all.”

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com