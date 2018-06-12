ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis jury has ordered the NFL’s Rams to pay former running back Reggie Bush $12.5 million for a severe knee injury suffered at St. Louis’ domed stadium in 2015, the team’s final season before moving to Los Angeles.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury on Tuesday found the Rams liable for the injury.
Attorneys for the Rams say they plan to file a motion for a new trial.
Bush was playing for the San Francisco 49ers when he was pushed out of bounds during a game on Nov. 1, 2015, and slipped on concrete at what was then known as the Edward Jones Dome. The left knee injury ended his season.
Bush’s lawsuit contended the injury undermined the rest of his career. He retired in 2017.