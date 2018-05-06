JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jurors resume deliberations Monday in the sexual assault trial of a former New Jersey church pastor who is already serving prison terms in assault and bail-jumping cases.
The Jersey Journal reports that Hudson County jurors deliberated for about four hours Thursday in the case against 50-year-old Gregorio Martinez, who is accused of assaulting an 18-year-old man. Defense attorney Daniel Gonzalez argued that no evidence corroborated the allegations.
Martinez is native of the Dominican Republic and once was a Pentecostal preacher. He was convicted in February 2015 of molesting a 13-year-old boy he knew through a North Bergen church. Martinez fled and was apprehended in Honduras in August 2016. He was sentenced to five years for jumping bail, a term he will begin after completing a four-year term in the assault.
Information from: The Jersey Journal , http://www.nj.com/jjournal