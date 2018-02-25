LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury says a Las Vegas homeowners association must pay a man $20 million after a swing set collapsed on him as a teen and left him with brain damage.
A Clark County District Court jury returned the verdict earlier this month in a civil case filed by a teenager who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the playground accident.
According to the lawsuit, 15-year-old Carl Thompson sat down on a swing set at Lamplight Village at Centennial Springs in 2013 to send a text message. The lawsuit says the set’s 42-pound metal crossbar broke, landed on his head and crushed the left side of his skull.
A jury found that Lamplight Village at Centennial Springs Homeowners Association was responsible for Thompson’s injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Report: Washington state home to one of the largest cells of notorious white supremacist group WATCH
- NRA responds to boycott movement after United and Delta cut ties
- KFC scrambles its name as it issues a 3-letter apology for its U.K. chicken crisis
The $20 million verdict exceeds the Homeowners Association’s insurance policy.