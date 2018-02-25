LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury says a Las Vegas homeowners association must pay a man $20 million after a swing set collapsed on him as a teen and left him with brain damage.

A Clark County District Court jury returned the verdict earlier this month in a civil case filed by a teenager who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the playground accident.

According to the lawsuit, 15-year-old Carl Thompson sat down on a swing set at Lamplight Village at Centennial Springs in 2013 to send a text message. The lawsuit says the set’s 42-pound metal crossbar broke, landed on his head and crushed the left side of his skull.

A jury found that Lamplight Village at Centennial Springs Homeowners Association was responsible for Thompson’s injuries.

The $20 million verdict exceeds the Homeowners Association’s insurance policy.