PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jurors are set to resume deliberations after a three-day holiday weekend in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a black man paralyzed by a white Pittsburgh police officer during a traffic stop nearly five years ago.

Jurors told a federal judge in Pittsburgh on Friday they were deadlocked in the lawsuit filed by 24-year-old Leon Ford against officers David Derbish and Andrew Miller but were told to keep deliberating and return Tuesday.

The officers maintain Derbish shot Ford five times during the November 2012 traffic stop because Ford tried to drive away as they struggled inside Ford’s vehicle. Miller is being sued for assault and battery

But Ford says the car was inadvertently knocked into gear and that the officers acted aggressively because they thought he was a gang member with a similar name, age and appearance.