MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Jurors have heard opening statements in the death-penalty trial of an Army staff sergeant charged with killing his wife and a police officer who responded to the scene on her first shift.
Two other officers were also seriously injured in the February 2016 shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Staff Sgt. Ronald Hamilton is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, Crystal Hamilton, and Prince William County Officer Ashley Guindon.
During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors played Hamilton’s 911 call, when she pleaded for help before she was shot.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Couple who immigrated from China killed on Oregon Coast
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
- Amazon antitrust critic has her own critics now
- So many deaths from 9/11-related illnesses, victims’ fund may run out of money
Defense lawyers do not dispute Hamilton committed the shootings but deny he acted in a premeditated manner.
His lawyer said Hamilton’s fight with his wife began when he objected to her plans to attend a male dance revue with friends.