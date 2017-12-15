ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a former city of Albany employee who’s charged with killing two women.
The trial of 30-year-old Edward Mero started earlier this month in an Albany courtroom. He’s charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the slayings of Megan Cunningham and Shelby Countermine, both 23.
Cunningham was Mero’s former roommate. Prosecutors say her body was found after a fire broke out in January 2013 in the Albany home she and Mero shared.
Authorities say Mero killed Countermine in December 2014. Her body wasn’t found until the following May in a rural area outside of Albany where Mero had worked as an employee of the city’s water department.
The jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon without reaching a verdict. They’ll resume Friday morning.